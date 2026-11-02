Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
India hits climate target 5 years early, targets 500 GW green capacity: PM Modi

India hits climate target 5 years early, targets 500 GW green capacity: PM Modi

PM Modi said the country is among the world's top three renewable energy markets and is firmly on track to achieve its target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Patil
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 6:30 PM IST
India hits climate target 5 years early, targets 500 GW green capacity: PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit

India has achieved a key climate commitment five years ahead of schedule, with more than 50% of its installed power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
said at the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit.

Positioning clean energy as central to India's economic and energy security, Modi said the country is among the world's top three renewable energy markets and is firmly on track to achieve its target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity. He noted that more than 65 lakh households have already joined the PM Surya Ghar rooftop solar scheme, with over one lakh new installations being added every six days.

Advertisement

Read More: India’s solar manufacturing push deepens as Emmvee plans ₹5,500 crore capacity expansion

According to government estimates, power bills for beneficiary households have fallen by up to 76%, while many consumers have seen their electricity bills drop to zero.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's push towards green hydrogen, with production targeted at 5 million tonnes annually by the end of the decade, alongside investments in transmission infrastructure through Green Energy Corridors.

Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi said India's non-fossil power capacity has crossed 310 GW, up by more than 110 GW in the past two years alone. He added that the renewable energy sector has attracted investments worth nearly ₹6 lakh crore over the last two years, while foreign direct investment stood at $6.2 billion during the period.

Advertisement

The government also showcased rapid growth in domestic manufacturing capacities. Solar module manufacturing capacity has increased from around 2 GW a decade ago to nearly 200 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity has expanded to about 40-45 GW. Solar tariffs, meanwhile, have dropped sharply from around ₹10-11 per unit to nearly ₹2.15 per unit.

Looking ahead, the government projected investment opportunities exceeding ₹20 lakh crore in the clean energy sector this decade, spanning renewable generation, storage, green hydrogen, manufacturing and transmission infrastructure.

India also proposed a $200-million Africa Solar Facility to expand clean-energy access across developing economies.

Follow us on +Follow us on

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more