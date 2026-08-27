India-Japan trade at $50 billion: Why higher-value exports will be key to the target

Higher-value exports hold the key

Despite the growth, India has significant headroom to expand its presence in Japan. India’s share of Japan’s global imports remains below 1%, according to ASSOCHAM, indicating substantial scope for greater market penetration and a shift towards higher-value exports.

The report said the opportunity extends beyond traditional competitive industrial segments as the two countries increasingly explore industries that are expected to shape future economic growth. These include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, critical minerals and resilient supply chains.

Increasing India’s exports in these emerging areas could help broaden the trade relationship while enabling Indian businesses to capture a larger share of the Japanese market.

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What could drive the $50-billion target?

ASSOCHAM said the projected expansion is supported by growing economic complementarities between the two economies. India brings a large and expanding domestic market, young workforce and growing manufacturing base, while Japan contributes advanced technology, capital and industrial expertise.

The combination could provide a stronger foundation for investment-led manufacturing and export growth, particularly as business engagement between the two countries deepens.

Japan is already the fifth-largest investor in India and has committed JPY 10 trillion in private investment over the coming decade. The investment pipeline could further strengthen industrial linkages and create opportunities for Indian companies to participate in Japanese-led manufacturing and technology ecosystems.

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ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda also suggested that Japan could consider establishing more research and development centres, innovation centres and global capability centres (GCCs) in India, alongside engineering partnerships with Indian academia.

Such initiatives could strengthen technology transfer and capabilities while supporting the development of higher-value products and services for both domestic and global markets.

Beyond traditional trade

The pace of India-Japan trade growth provides an encouraging base for the $50-billion ambition. ASSOCHAM noted that the 33% increase in bilateral merchandise trade was higher than India’s trade growth with the US (17.8%), European Union (19.1%) and China (31.1%) during the same period.

However, achieving the next stage of growth will require India to convert its existing market access into greater export penetration. With India accounting for less than 1% of Japan’s global imports, the opportunity lies not merely in increasing trade volumes but in expanding into higher-value and technology-intensive segments.

ASSOCHAM said Ease of Doing Business, deeper business engagement and the complementary strengths of the two economies could help accelerate the relationship and put the $50-billion trade target within reach by 2030.

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