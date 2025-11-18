India likely to allow export of 5 lakh metric tonnes of organic wheat

India is likely to permit the export of 5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of organic aata, government sources told Business Today. This would mark the first major relaxation in wheat-based product exports after more than three years of restrictions.

The proposal comes at a time when the country is witnessing strong wheat procurement, record-low inflation of 0.3 percent, and comfortable buffer stocks, creating room for calibrated easing of controls.

During the 2024 to 25 rabi marketing season, wheat procurement touched 29.92 million metric tonnes (MMT) till June 30, which is the highest level in three years and close to the government target of 31 MMT.

Officials said the food ministry has been evaluating lifting curbs on exports of wheat and products like aata, maida and sooji, backed by expectations of a bumper harvest and excellent monsoon conditions, which are the best in five years.

The agriculture ministry had earlier projected a record 117.5 MMT wheat output for the July 2024 to June 2025 period, raising confidence about domestic availability. Before export restrictions were imposed in 2022, India’s wheat exports had surged to a record 2.12 billion dollars.

Allowing the export of organic wheat is likely to be the first step in a phased reopening of India’s wheat-based export basket. Analysts say even a limited resumption could help improve global supply, especially for import-dependent countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, while allowing Indian millers and processors to tap strong international demand for specialty and organic grain products.