India may cut import duties on Harley bikes, Bourbon whiskey: Sources

India is considering lowering import duties on iconic American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Bourbon whiskey, and Californian wines as part of ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, government sources told Business Today TV.

According to officials familiar with the matter, India and the US are engaged in discussions for further tariff reductions, with the aim of boosting bilateral trade. “India may lower import duties on Harley-Davidson bikes, Bourbon whiskey, and Californian wine,” one of the sources stated.

This move would build on earlier duty reductions. The import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles was previously brought down from 50% to 40%, while Bourbon whiskey saw a cut from 150% to 100%.

The talks are also expected to include discussions on expanding US exports of pharmaceutical and chemical products to India, a sector that has seen fluctuating trade flows over the last few years.

India’s imports of pharmaceutical products from the US increased significantly — by 78.8% — from ₹226,728.33 lakh in 2020–21 to ₹405,317.35 lakh in 2021–22. However, this was followed by a 27.5% decline in 2022–23, with imports dropping to ₹293,642.57 lakh. In 2023–24, imports rose again by 10.8%, reaching ₹325,500.17 lakh.

