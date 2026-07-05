India misses top 50 as Switzerland ranks world's safest country for investors in 2026

India has not featured among the world's 50 safest countries for investors in 2026, according to the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Score 2026 by Henley & Partners. The index ranks countries based on their ability to withstand economic and geopolitical shocks rather than the returns their stock markets are expected to generate.

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Switzerland topped the rankings with a score of 88.4 out of 100, followed by Denmark and Norway. Europe dominated the list, claiming nine of the top 10 positions, while Singapore was the only non-European economy to break into the top tier.

Europe dominates the rankings

Switzerland secured the top position thanks to its strong institutions, stable political environment, prudent fiscal management and resilient economy. Denmark ranked second with a score of 85.1, while Norway followed closely at 83.5.

Singapore placed fourth with 83.4, making it the highest-ranked Asian economy. Sweden, Luxembourg, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany and Iceland completed the top 10, highlighting Europe's continued strength in governance, public finances and macroeconomic stability.

Among other notable economies, Canada ranked 11th, Austria 12th, Ireland 15th, New Zealand 16th, Hong Kong SAR 17th, the UK 19th and South Korea 20th.

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US ranks 24th

The United States ranked 24th with a score of 73.0, one of the report's biggest talking points. While the US remains the world's largest economy and home to the deepest capital markets, the index places greater emphasis on broader measures of investment resilience.

According to Henley & Partners, factors such as political stability, governance, inflation, fiscal discipline, currency volatility and public finances carry significant weight in determining investment safety. As a result, several smaller economies outperformed much larger markets.

The report suggests that market size alone is no longer sufficient to rank among the safest destinations for investors.

Rank Country Global Investment Risk & Resilience Score (2026) 1 Switzerland 88.4 2 Denmark 85.1 3 Norway 83.5 4 Singapore 83.4 5 Sweden 83.2 6 Luxembourg 83.0 7 Finland 82.1 8 Netherlands 80.8 9 Germany 80.7 10 Iceland 79.8 11 Canada 78.5 12 Austria 78.5 13 Estonia 78.4 14 Czechia 78.0 15 Ireland 77.9 Source: Henley & Partners, Global Investment Risk and Resilience Score 2026. Advertisement

What the index measures

Unlike rankings that focus on stock market performance or expected investment returns, the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Score evaluates how well countries can protect capital during periods of economic uncertainty and geopolitical stress.

The assessment is based on 13 indicators covering political stability, governance standards, inflation, currency risk, public debt, fiscal health and overall economic resilience.

This approach offers investors a broader perspective on long-term investment safety by examining the strength of a country's institutions and its ability to withstand external shocks.

Resilience matters more than market size

A clear trend emerges from the rankings: countries with stable governments, credible monetary policy and disciplined public finances consistently outperform larger economies facing greater political or economic uncertainty.

The report concludes that resilience—not economic size—is becoming one of the most important characteristics of a safe investment destination. Investors seeking to preserve capital during volatile periods may increasingly prioritise countries with predictable policymaking and strong institutional frameworks.

India did not feature among the top 50 countries in this year's rankings. However, several Asian economies made the list, including Singapore (4th), Hong Kong SAR (17th), South Korea (20th), Japan (27th), the UAE (29th), China (37th), Malaysia (41st), Saudi Arabia (44th), Kuwait (45th) and Qatar (38th).

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The findings underscore a shift in global investing, where political stability, governance quality and economic resilience are playing an increasingly important role alongside growth prospects in determining where investors choose to allocate capital.