India-Russia friendship has stood the test of time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum 2021 today, said the friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time. Most recently, he said, it was seen during robust cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the area of vaccines.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2021, scheduled from 2-4 September, is taking place at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus in Vladivostok, Russia.

"India has a talented and dedicated workforce, while the Far East is rich in resources. So, there is tremendous scope for Indian talent to contribute to the development of the Russian Far East," PM Modi said.

He added that energy is another major pillar of the strategic partnership between both countries. "India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market."

The Prime Minister said in 2019 when he visited Vladivostok to attend the Forum, he had announced India's commitment to an "Act Far East policy". "This policy is an important part of our 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' with Russia."

"In Indian history and civilisation, the word "Sangam" has a special meaning. It means confluence, or coming together of rivers, peoples or ideas. In my view, Vladivostok is truly a sangam of Eurasia and the Pacific," the PM added.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia's Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

