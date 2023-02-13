India to soon be world’s largest defence manufacturing base, says PM Modi at Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will soon be the world’s largest defence manufacturing base and that the Central government aims to take India’s defence exports up to $5 billion by 2024-25. The Prime Minister was speaking while inaugurating the 14th edition of Asia’s biggest aero show Aero India 2023.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Our target is to take defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25. India will soon be the world’s largest defence manufacturing base.” He further stated that India is not just a market for global defence companies but also a potential defence partner and an emerging global powerhouse.

The Prime Minister added that new India will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will it lag behind in hard work. Prime Minister said, “New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lag behind in hard work. We’re ready. On the path to reforms, we’re bringing a revolution in every sector. The country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries.”

As many as 809 exhibitors including MSMEs, startups, and 110 foreign exhibitors confirmed their participation at the five-day-long Aero India 2023 show being held at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru. Defence ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries, and 73 CEOs of global and Indian defence OEMs will participate.

The event will include aerial displays of aircraft and helicopters and a large exhibition and trade fair for aerospace and defence companies. Major exhibitors at the event are BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BHEL), BEML Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Rolls Royce, Dassault Aviation, Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, and SAAB.

