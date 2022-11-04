scorecardresearch
India Today Conclave Mumbai live updates: 'MoUs are easy, implementation is important,' says Maha CM Shinde

Anwesha Madhukalya Nov 04, 2022, Updated Nov 04, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

The India Today Conclave Mumbai, the premier thought event, is back with its latest edition. The India Today Conclave will be held on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) with a line-up comprising leaders from the fields of politics, culture, literature, Hindi film industry, and more. 

India Today Conclave on November 4 and 5 India Today Conclave on November 4 and 5

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will talk about why infrastructure is the key to a $5 trillion economy later in the day. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will talk about reforming India’s judicial system.

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte will discuss breaking Bollywood stereotypes, while Varun Dhawan will speak on how to make Bollywood great again. Abhishek Bachchan will discuss ways to breathe life into crime thrillers.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, will speak on India-UK ties, while Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will discuss on gender equality.

Follow the India Today Conclave for more updates: 

12:17 PM (1 minute ago)

Will not use this opportunity to make property: CM Shinde

I will use the opportunity I have got to meet the expectations of the citizens, not to make property: Maharashtra CM Shinde

12:14 PM (4 minutes ago)

Nagpur-Mumbai expressway will be a highway: CM Shinde

“The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, a six-lane highway, will prove to be a game changer. It will open in just more than a year. It will increase connectivity and provide jobs," said Shinde. 

12:13 PM (5 minutes ago)

India Today Conclave held in Mumbai

IT Conclave in Mumbai
12:09 PM (9 minutes ago)

Govt changed, Mumbai will change too: CM Shinde

Government has changed, now Mumbai will also change. There will be development: Maharashtra CM Shinde

12:08 PM (10 minutes ago)

Mumbai roads will be fully concrete in 2 yrs: CM Shinde

"In two years, Mumbai roads will be fully concrete. There will be beautification too. Next time I come here, you will not find any pothole in the entire city," said CM Shinde. 

12:02 PM (16 minutes ago)

Implementations of MoUs important: CM Shinde

MoU can be easily signed but the implementation is important, says CM Shinde.

12:01 PM (17 minutes ago)

How can big projects leave the state in 2 months, asks CM Shinde

"How can big projects leave the state in just 2-3 months. I spoke to Anil Agarwal who told me that they did not receive the kind of support and assistance that they were expecting," said CM Shinde on allegations that big projects left the state after his government took the reins. 

11:58 AM (19 minutes ago)

Still work as a common man: CM Shinde

"I still work as a common man today. I do what the citizens want," said CM Shinde. 

11:57 AM (21 minutes ago)

Great partnership with Devendra Fadnavis: CM Shinde

CM Shinde said that he has worked with Devendra Fadnavis before and they have a great partnership. 

11:54 AM (23 minutes ago)

What else does Uddhav Thackeray have to say: Shinde

"What else does he have to say? 'Dhokha' (betrayal) and 'gaddar' (traitor) but we are vafadar (loyal)," said CM Shinde about former CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

11:52 AM (26 minutes ago)

BJP is our natural alliance: Shinde

Maharashtra CM Shinde said that he tried to convince former CM Uddhav Thackeray to go with BJP as it was their natural alliance. 

11:50 AM (28 minutes ago)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in conversation with Sahil Joshi

Shinde in conversation
11:44 AM (34 minutes ago)

Didn't do anything wrong: Shinde

Never did anything wrong. Whatever the citizens and Balasaheb wanted is getting fulfilled now: Shinde

11:40 AM (37 minutes ago)

Last govt didn't meet expectations: Eknath Shinde

The previous government was not able to fulfill the expectations of the citizens who voted for them, said Shinde. 

11:32 AM (45 minutes ago)

Keynote address by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde keynote address on 'Walking the tightrope: What it takes to run Maharashtra' begins. 

11:29 AM (48 minutes ago)

Session on moonlighting

Prabir Jha, founder and CEO of Prabir Jha People Advisory, NS Rajan, former Tata Group CHRO, Sonal Agrawal, managing partner at Accord India, and Vineet Kaul, former advisor, Human Resources at Aditya Birla Group, will discuss if moonlighting is the digital economy's bane or new reality. 

11:06 AM (1 hour ago)

Keynote address

The keynote address will be delivered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will talk about what it is like to run the state. 

11:04 AM (1 hour ago)

India Today Conclave Day 1

Guests on Day 1 of India Today Conclave includes Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad, and more. 
 