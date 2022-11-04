India Today Conclave Mumbai live updates: 'MoUs are easy, implementation is important,' says Maha CM Shinde

The India Today Conclave Mumbai, the premier thought event, is back with its latest edition. The India Today Conclave will be held on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) with a line-up comprising leaders from the fields of politics, culture, literature, Hindi film industry, and more.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will talk about why infrastructure is the key to a $5 trillion economy later in the day. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will talk about reforming India’s judicial system.
Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte will discuss breaking Bollywood stereotypes, while Varun Dhawan will speak on how to make Bollywood great again. Abhishek Bachchan will discuss ways to breathe life into crime thrillers.
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, will speak on India-UK ties, while Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will discuss on gender equality.
I will use the opportunity I have got to meet the expectations of the citizens, not to make property: Maharashtra CM Shinde
“The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, a six-lane highway, will prove to be a game changer. It will open in just more than a year. It will increase connectivity and provide jobs," said Shinde.
Government has changed, now Mumbai will also change. There will be development: Maharashtra CM Shinde
"In two years, Mumbai roads will be fully concrete. There will be beautification too. Next time I come here, you will not find any pothole in the entire city," said CM Shinde.
MoU can be easily signed but the implementation is important, says CM Shinde.
"How can big projects leave the state in just 2-3 months. I spoke to Anil Agarwal who told me that they did not receive the kind of support and assistance that they were expecting," said CM Shinde on allegations that big projects left the state after his government took the reins.
"I still work as a common man today. I do what the citizens want," said CM Shinde.
CM Shinde said that he has worked with Devendra Fadnavis before and they have a great partnership.
"What else does he have to say? 'Dhokha' (betrayal) and 'gaddar' (traitor) but we are vafadar (loyal)," said CM Shinde about former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Shinde said that he tried to convince former CM Uddhav Thackeray to go with BJP as it was their natural alliance.
Never did anything wrong. Whatever the citizens and Balasaheb wanted is getting fulfilled now: Shinde
The previous government was not able to fulfill the expectations of the citizens who voted for them, said Shinde.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde keynote address on 'Walking the tightrope: What it takes to run Maharashtra' begins.
Prabir Jha, founder and CEO of Prabir Jha People Advisory, NS Rajan, former Tata Group CHRO, Sonal Agrawal, managing partner at Accord India, and Vineet Kaul, former advisor, Human Resources at Aditya Birla Group, will discuss if moonlighting is the digital economy's bane or new reality.
The keynote address will be delivered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will talk about what it is like to run the state.
Guests on Day 1 of India Today Conclave includes Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad, and more.
