India Today Conclave Mumbai live updates: 'ONDC is not a platform, it is a network,' says CEO T Koshy

The India Today Conclave Mumbai, the premier thought event, is back with its latest edition. The India Today Conclave is being held on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) with a line-up comprising leaders from the fields of politics, culture, literature, Hindi film industry, and more.
Day 1 of the IT Conclave Mumbai kicked-off with a line-up to watch out for. From guests like ministers Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju to actors Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte, each session of first day was to watch-out for.
Day 2 of the IT Conclave Mumbai will also bring an array of personalities from the Indian Inc to the Indian film industry.
Mahesh Vyas, Managing Director and CEO, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy will speak on the Indian economy, while Shikhar Dhawan, Indian Cricketer will speak on life as a sports personality, on and off the pitch.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh will discuss the crossover of Hindi and South film industries, while actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is also a climate activist will discuss the importance of keeping the environment green. Actor Yash will speak on winning hearts, smashing records and reigning supreme.
T Koshy said that some of the big companies did not want to be part of UPI when it started.
“49% of the world’s real time transactions in 2021 happened in India. In fact if I add the total real time transactions of Canada, US, UK, France and Germany and multiply it by 6 still it would be less than India’s real time transactions,” says Deepak Bagla.
We must be clear on what ONDC is. ONDC is not a platform, it is a network, says T Koshy
Amid the lockdown, we added a unicorn in every 26 days. Last year, still lockdown, we added a unicorn every nine days: Deepak Bagla.
The numbers you are seeing now is not even the beginning of the transformation: Deepak Bagla, complementing Koshy and Asbe as the drivers of this growth.
I believe the 10x growth is very possible and digital payments will fuel it, said Dilip Asbe.
The second session of the day is a discussion on democratising the future of digital commerce with Invest India MD and CEO Deepak Bagla, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) CEO T Koshy, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe as guests.
Ranade said the next fiscal will be brighter. Barua said that in longer terms there's reason to be optimistic. Bhandari said that new investment cycle must be started as soon as possible. Mishra said consumer confidence will continue to improve. Vyas said that consumer confidence will increase.
Abheek Barua said that he is not bullish on exports and hence the country must curtail certain imports.
Indians import gold, apart from the love of the metal, because it is a proxy for foreign assets. We must worry about the large gold imports: Ajit Ranade
India has a huge trade deficit but that it because it is doing better than other economies. India is importing more than other economies are buying: Pranjul Bhandari
The pace at which RBI is burning reserves is too rapid. It should let the Rupee depreciate a bit: Neelkanth Mishra
Politically it is above 10 per cent when inflation hurts, not 7 per cent, so we have a lot of headroom. But this is only politically, says Mahesh Vyas.
The inflation problem will remain. It will be hard to bring it down dramatically. In the end it is the government who will have to take many measures, says Pranjul Bhandari.
Monetary policy is too blunt an instrument to handle India's inflation, says Abheek Barua.
Hardly 3-4 per cent of Indians are invested in the stock market. They are the upper part of the K-shaped economy recovery. Large part of the population is struggling: Ajit Ranade
The main mantra has been that we need to bring down inflation, even if we bring down the economy, says Pranjul Bhandari. Consumers purchase power is falling, household consumption is falling, consumer sentiments are weakening. This is a partial recession, she said.
India has survived the turmoil quite well, says Mahesh Vyas, adding that the next two quarters are likely to be modest.
Abheek Barua said that the government is doing a lot of things to get the economy together. There are couple of issues that bother me -- despite government's efforts, the recovery has been uneven.
