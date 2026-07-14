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India-UK FTA to boost trade, investments; bilateral commerce may double to $120 billion by 2030: ASSOCHAM

India-UK FTA to boost trade, investments; bilateral commerce may double to $120 billion by 2030: ASSOCHAM

The industry body said the landmark trade pact will provide duty-free access to 99% of India’s exports to the UK while opening 89.5% of India’s tariff lines to British goods.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 5:15 PM IST
India-UK FTA to boost trade, investments; bilateral commerce may double to $120 billion by 2030: ASSOCHAMUnder the agreement, 99% of India’s exports to the UK will receive duty-free market access

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to unlock significant business opportunities for companies in both countries, with bilateral trade expected to nearly double to around $120 billion by 2030 from about $58 billion in FY26, according to industry body ASSOCHAM.

In a statement, ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda described the agreement as a “historic milestone” in India’s free trade agreement (FTA) journey, saying it brings together two of the world’s oldest democracies under a comprehensive economic partnership.

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Under the agreement, 99% of India’s exports to the UK will receive duty-free market access. In return, India has agreed to eliminate tariffs on 89.5% of its tariff lines for UK products.

According to ASSOCHAM, the pact is expected to provide a major boost to several export-oriented sectors in India, including textiles, leather, marine products, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and chemicals. On the UK side, industries such as automobiles, beverages and spirits, life sciences, and healthcare are expected to benefit from improved market access.

“The duty-free market access will strengthen business opportunities in both countries by leveraging complementarities, expanding trade volumes, promoting investments, and generating greater economic welfare,” Minda said.

He noted that the agreement is the culmination of nearly four years of sustained negotiations and expressed confidence that its implementation would translate into tangible gains for businesses in both economies.

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ASSOCHAM said it is looking forward to the early implementation of the agreement, adding that the CETA has the potential to usher in a new phase of economic cooperation between India and the UK by boosting trade, investment flows and overall economic engagement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 5:15 PM IST
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