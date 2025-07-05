India-US bilateral trade pact awaits Donald Trump’s nod after USTR green light: Report

The India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) has reached a pivotal stage, now pending final approval from US President Donald Trump. This follows its endorsement by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, marking a significant advance in negotiations, Livemint reported. Indian negotiators have concentrated efforts on gaining favourable tariff outcomes, targeting key sectors such as agriculture and dairy.

"The first tranche of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is now awaiting US President Donald Trump’s final approval, after being greenlit by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer," sources involved in the process told Mint on the condition of anonymity. The approval represents a critical step toward the agreement's implementation and could significantly enhance trade relations.

The negotiations have centred on securing terms that favour both nations, with India focusing on bolstering its agricultural and dairy sectors through improved market access and reduced tariffs. If approved, the agreement could redefine the trade landscape, providing economic benefits to both countries. This deal is seen as a cornerstone for future trade discussions, setting a precedent for how both nations might approach bilateral agreements moving forward.

The focus on strategic sectors like agriculture and dairy has been a driving force in the negotiations. Achieving favourable terms in these areas is seen as essential for India, given the potential for expanded market access and economic gains. The successful implementation of this agreement could serve as a benchmark for future bilateral deals. Moreover, the agreement is expected to open up new avenues for collaboration in other sectors, enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries.

With the agreement currently awaiting President Trump's decision, both countries are poised to see how this could influence their economies. The outcome is anticipated to strengthen economic ties and may pave the way for further cooperation in other sectors. The anticipation surrounding this decision underscores its importance, as it could lead to significant shifts in trade dynamics and economic strategies for both nations.

The decision now rests with President Trump, with anticipation on both sides for a resolution that could significantly impact their economic landscapes. As both nations await the outcome, the agreement's implications could extend beyond immediate economic effects, underscoring its importance in the current trade environment. The potential for this agreement to act as a catalyst for future negotiations highlights its strategic significance, making it a focal point in international trade discussions.