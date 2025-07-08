India, US finalise limited trade deal after tough negotiations

In a significant development, India and the United States have successfully negotiated a limited trade deal, according to a senior government official.

The agreement comes after weeks of intense discussions, during which India is learnt to have held firm on its key demands. “We were prepared to absorb the impact of tariffs had the U.S. remained inflexible,” the official said. “But Washington showed willingness to engage, and that allowed the deal to move forward.”

While the details of the agreement are yet to be formally announced, the breakthrough is seen as a positive step toward resolving longstanding trade tensions between the two countries.

The limited deal is expected to cover select sectors and could pave the way for a broader trade pact in the future.

Sources suggest the announcement of the deal can be expected in hours, possibly by US President Donald Trump.

(The copy will be updated once more details emerge)

