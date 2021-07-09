India will vaccinate 67 cr people by Sept under current pace: FinMin

The finance ministry has said under the current pace of vaccination, India will administer vaccines to 67 crore people by September.

In its monthly economic review for June, the ministry said states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand must increase their daily vaccination numbers to keep up with the pace of vaccination.

"With rapid and focused COVID-19 vaccination efforts, India's average daily vaccination rate in June 2021 has doubled to 41.3 lakh doses compared to 19.3 lakh in May, crossing the 36 crore mark in its cumulative vaccination coverage," said the ministry.

The ministry said by June-end, 78 per cent districts achieved COVID-19 test positivity rate below 5 per cent, thereby fostering conditions conducive for the easing of restrictions and restoration of economic activities.

The report said further expansion of vaccination and strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour will be a critical safeguard against emergence of a possible third wave.

"Vaccination remains the key guard against any prospective future waves and the coverage of the population needs to be enhanced across all states," the ministry said.

The ministry said "resilient tax collections" of the Centre in the first two months of FY21, and sustained momentum in capital expenditure, particularly in the road and rail sector, augurs well for pivoting targeted fiscal support for the economic recovery.

The ministry said the recently announced economic relief package is expected to further oil the wheels of the capex cycle via implementation of the PLI scheme and streamlining of processes for PPP Projects and Asset Monetisation.

The ministry said consumption sentiment will also pick up with further enhancement of employment support under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ANBRY) and wider Bharat-Net digitisation coverage.

"Free food-grain and enhanced fertiliser subsidies under the package along with continued MGNREGA implementation, on the other hand, would serve as a cushion for rural demand in the coming quarters," the review report said.

The report highlights that a rapid vaccination pace and quickly bridging healthcare infrastructure gaps will emerge as the most sustainable stimulus for durable recovery of the Indian economy.

