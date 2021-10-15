Indian economy showing a fast recovery: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after performing the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 built by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing, on Friday said the Indian economy is showing a fast recovery after the difficult phase of COVID-19.

"After the difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy has recovered very fast. The world is hopeful about India because of this recovery," the Prime Minister said.

He said international organisations also believe that India is on its way to become the fastest-growing economy in the world.

The PM was referring to the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report that said India will grow at 9.5 per in the current fiscal. As per the IMF, India will become the fastest-growing economy among major economies of the world.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcements last week, had also projected that India’s economy will grow at 9.5 per cent in the year FY22. The RBI also revised the Q2 GDP forecast from 7.3 per cent to 7.9 per cent; Q3 from 6.3 per cent to 6.8 per cent; and Q4 has been retained at 6.1 per cent.

The Prime Minister also said in the new National Education Policy, the option of teaching professional courses in the local language has also been given. Now studies are not limited to degrees, but studies are being linked to skills. The country is now connecting its traditional skills with modern possibilities, he said.

Edited by Harvik Shah

