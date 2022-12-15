Indian govt reviews the scenario for pulses for 2023

The Department of Consumer Affairs will take all necessary steps required to support Indian farmers to produce more pulses. Importers will also be supported for seamless imports of pulses so that the pulses are available to the consumers at affordable prices, throughout 2023, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said during a meeting with pulses associations in India today.

Representatives from All India Dal Mills association, India Pulses and Grains Association, Overseas Agro Traders Association took part in meeting.

Singh further reiterated the importance of both domestic production and the imports of pulses especially Tur, Urad and Masoor.

Global availability in the coming year is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar, where arrivals have started and pulses sowing intentions in African countries indicating increase in area coverage under pulses, which will be available from August 2023 onwards.

This will keep the consistent flow of pulses imports and can address concerns related to availability.

There were few suggestions related to speedy increasing domestic pulses production, port clearance, exploring new geographies to minimize import dependency on few countries, extension of stable policy regime.

The Government conducts regular interactions with pulses associations in India and at major exporting countries to assess the pulse of pulses industry and initiate necessary policy measures



