Indian Railways starts work on hydrogen-powered trains; invites bids for new tech

The Indian Railways has begun work on hydrogen-powered trains. As per an official statement, it has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology by retrofitting on the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) which runs along the 89 km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.

Through this pilot project, the Indian Railways wants to determine if existing diesel run trains can be retrofitted to operate on hydrogen fuel cell-based technology instead.

"The retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will not only save the cost to the tune of Rs 2.3 crores annually by converting from diesel to hydrogen, but also save the carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tons per annum and particulates matter of 0.72 kilo tonnes per annum," an Indian Railways' statement noted.

The bidding date for retrofitting hydrogen fuel cell-based technology on the DEMU will start from September 21, 2021. The bidding window will be closed on October 5, 2021. Indian Railways will also hold a pre-bid conference on August 17.

Explaining its future plans in case the pilot project works out, Indian Railways noted, "After successful implementation of this pilot project, all the rolling stock which will operate on diesel fuel after electrification can be planned to run on hydrogen fuel."

Indian Railways stated that initially, two DEMU rakes will be converted to hydrogen-powered units. Later, based on hydrogen fuel cell power movement, Indian Railways will also convert two hybrid narrow gauge locos.

After conversion, these trains will run on hydrogen, the greenest mode of transport, as it can be generated by electrolysing the water from solar energy, Indian Railways said in the statement.

Currently, only a few countries in the world use hydrogen fuel cell-based technology to power trains. Trials for this technology are being conducted in Germany and Poland at the moment.

