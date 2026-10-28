India's $133-billion NRI deposit haul: How much was fresh money, and what happens when it matures in 2029?

According to Zerodha Markets, a leveraged carry trade can help explain how a relatively small amount of an NRI's own money can support a substantially larger deposit. In an illustrative example, an NRI contributes $100, while a bank's overseas branch or GIFT City unit lends another $900. The combined $1,000 is then placed in a foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR(B)) deposit, with the deposit pledged against the loan.

This structure can increase reported deposit mobilisation without an equivalent increase in fresh savings entering the banking system. The extent to which such transactions contributed to the $133 billion, however, needs to be established through bank-level disclosures.

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Three months ago, India's big private banks were thrilled about a special RBI swap window to attract dollar deposits from NRIs. The final haul was a massive $133 billion—nearly five times the amount raised in 2013. Yet this quarter, despite taking in supposedly cheap money, net interest margins shrank across the board. The reason? A lot of it wasn't fresh NRI savings—it was a leveraged carry trade. An NRI put down $100, the bank’s GIFT City or overseas unit lent them another $900, and the entire $1,000 was placed into an FCNR deposit pledged against the loan. "Banks have bought a few years of cheap, steady money, and paid for it with a couple of quarters of ugly-looking margins." While the RBI swap gave banks cheap rupees to lend domestically at ~9%, the razor-thin 1% spread on the overseas loans and the surge in fixed-term deposits optically dragged down margins and diluted CASA ratios. We break down how the $133B FCNR carry trade works, why deposit growth numbers look flattered, and what happens when these dollars mature in 2029 — Markets by Zerodha (@zerodhamarkets) October 27, 2026

The economics depend on the full cost of funding and how the proceeds are deployed. The illustrative transaction shows the bank paying around 5.5% on the borrowing and 6% on the FCNR(B) deposit, while the rupee proceeds are lent domestically at approximately 9%. These rates are illustrative rather than uniform terms applicable across banks or transactions.

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The RBI swap facility helped banks convert dollar funding into rupee liquidity, reducing the immediate currency-funding challenge. However, the spread between lending rates and deposit costs does not, by itself, establish the bank's final profitability. Borrowing costs, swap pricing, hedging, liquidity requirements and other expenses must also be considered.

The pressure is visible in the broader funding trade-off highlighted by Zerodha Markets. Banks may have gained access to substantial funding, but a greater reliance on term deposits can weigh on margins and dilute the share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits, which generally provide a lower-cost source of funds.

The 2029 test: What happens when the funding matures?

The next challenge could emerge when these deposits mature. If banks need to renew them, the cost of retaining the funds will depend on prevailing global interest rates, depositor expectations and the availability of alternative funding. If renewal becomes expensive or depositors withdraw their money, banks may have to replace the funding with domestic deposits or other market borrowings.

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The consequences could extend beyond funding costs. Banks facing higher replacement costs may need to raise deposit rates, moderate lending growth or accept thinner margins. The impact will depend on each bank's maturity profile, liquidity position and ability to attract fresh deposits.

For borrowing-backed deposits, the maturity process also requires scrutiny of the associated loan and repayment arrangements. The deposit's maturity, the underlying borrowing and the bank's funding obligations must be assessed together to understand the actual refinancing exposure.

The $133-billion mobilisation figure therefore needs to be viewed alongside the quality, cost and durability of the funding it represents. The key questions are how much money was genuinely incremental, how much the transactions cost banks after accounting for all associated expenses, and how much funding will need to be renewed or replaced as maturities approach.

For India's private banks, the ultimate test will not be how much money they attracted through the swap window, but whether that funding can be retained or replaced without putting further pressure on profitability.