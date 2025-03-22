'India’s 6-7% growth proves this is our moment', says Kumar Mangalam Birla on 2047 vision

Kumar Mangalam Birla isn’t just optimistic about India’s future — he’s confident. At a time when global uncertainties loom and economies wobble, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group says India is firmly on track to become a developed nation by 2047. For Birla, it’s more than just numbers; it's about momentum, stability, and a well-laid foundation.

Responding to whether India is on course to become a developed country by 2047, Birla said, “Absolutely. India is the only large economy growing at 6-7% annually, which is a significant achievement. The world recognizes this as our moment in the sun. Policy stability, infrastructure investments, and a positive business environment are setting the stage for long-term growth.”

On the group’s foray into sectors like paints, jewellery, and cosmetics, Birla emphasized strategic intent and execution. “We focus on scale and market leadership. We enter sectors where we have a ‘right to win’. For example, in the paints business, we leveraged our existing white cement distribution network. Our strategy involves meticulous planning, execution, and leveraging group synergies.”

Asked about the risks from global instability and the potential return of US tariffs under a second Trump presidency, Birla remained unshaken. “Fortunately, our US operations primarily serve local markets. We do not heavily rely on imports or exports from India to the US, so we remain relatively insulated from such risks.”

Birla also opened up about his children’s unconventional journeys before joining the family business. “My wife and I encouraged them to explore their passions. Their experiences — whether in professional cricket or music — helped them grow into well-rounded individuals. It is crucial for the next generation to build their own identity before stepping into the business,” he said.