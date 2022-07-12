India’s banana exports jump 8-fold in 9 yrs; Piyush Goyal says ‘making world go bananas’

India’s banana exports have jumped manifold in the past nine years, confirmed Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet.

The minister, in a tweet, said that the banana exports jumped 703 per cent in value terms from Rs 26 crore in April-May 2013 to Rs 213 crore in April-May 2022. “Making the world go bananas,” he said.

“India’s banana exports grow 8 fold in 9 years during the April-May period. The rising exports benefit our farmers immensely while enhancing India’s agricultural exports earnings,” he said.

India is the world’s leading producer of bananas with a share of around 25 per cent in total output. Around 70 per cent of the country’s banana production takes place in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Exporters are assisted by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export and Development Authority (APEDA) under various components of its scheme, including infrastructure development, quality development and market development. It also conducts international seller meets and virtual trade fairs with importing countries to promote agricultural and processed food products.

Moreover, India will export bananas and baby corn to Canada. In April, the National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada held negotiations, following which Canada approved the entry of fresh bananas from India with immediate effect. “This decision of the Government of Canada would immensely benefit the Indian farmers growing these crops and would also enhance India’s export earnings,” the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

The ‘Jalgaon banana’ that has the Geographical Indications (GI) certification since 2016, was also exported to Dubai for the first time.

