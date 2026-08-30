India's debt ratio looks reasonable, but its interest cost doesn't, says ISB finance professor

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Tantri said the bigger concern is the interest burden. "The concern is interest payments: 3.7% of GDP for the Centre and about 5.5% including states."

The professor said that India has a lower debt-to-GDP ratio than the US and UK, yet pays more as a share of GDP to service it. The same is true relative to many countries with higher debt ratios, although there are exceptions such as Brazil and Egypt, he added.

He said this warrants a closer examination of why India is paying so much to service what he described as a manageable debt stock. "Since the denominator is nominal GDP, neither low tax collection nor low inflation mechanically explains this ratio," Tantri said. "We need to rigorously understand, rather than merely hypothesize, why India pays so much to service a manageable debt stock."

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"The debt ratio looks reasonable. Its cost does not," the professor added.

Adding to the debt to GDP debate. India’s public debt is about 80% of GDP and broadly stable. In 2025-26, the Centre’s debt ratio is 56.1%, down sharply from 62.8% after Covid, although state debt has recently edged up.



The concern is interest payments: 3.7% of GDP for the… — Prasanna Tantri (@TantriPrasanna) August 29, 2026

The whole debate began after author Anand Ranganathan raised concerns about India's overall debt.

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Ranganathan said the Centre alone owes about ₹201 lakh crore and that general-government debt, including the states, is above 80% of GDP. He also pointed to the Centre's interest bill, which is budgeted at more than ₹14 lakh crore for FY27.

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"Interest already takes 40% of the Centre’s revenue; the FY27 bill is budgeted above ₹14 lakh crore. That is not a footnote. It is the first charge on every tax rupee," he said.

He argued that a growing share of borrowing by some states was being used for salaries, power subsidies and cash transfers rather than asset creation.

"A growing slice of state borrowing is paying for salaries, power subsidies, and unconditional cash transfers; twelve states alone set aside about ₹2 lakh crore for women-centric cash schemes in FY26, not for assets that service the debt. Several high-debt states are, in effect, borrowing to give money away," Ranganathan said.

Why are all my BJP friends in a tizzy because of my remark? Yes, our economy is doing well but India's overall debt is not a happy occurrence. Foolish of anyone to defend this! It's embarrassing for a scientist to explain commonsensical economics but here goes (pardon rough and… https://t.co/ZuLwIAo0bE — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 28, 2026

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, dismissed that assessment. He said the debt stock alone does not determine sustainability and pointed to the declining Centre’s debt ratio after the pandemic.

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"The claim that fiscal trajectory since Covid is therefore worsening is simply false," Gupta said.

For FY27, the government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP and central debt at about 55.6%, Gupta said. Effective capital expenditure is projected at 4.4% of GDP.

Gupta also said the IMF projects India’s debt ratio to decline over the medium term and assesses sovereign-stress risk as moderate.

"And yes, ₹14.04 lakh crore of interest against ₹35.33 lakh crore of revenue receipts is roughly 40%. An interest/revenue ratio is a measure of fiscal space, not a standalone test of insolvency," he said, adding that in fact many of the economists have accused the Modi govt of being fiscally too conservative and prescribe borrowing more.

A needless and avoidable spurious debate on India’s public debt has been triggered by TV studio calisthenics.



Let’s be calm and dispassionate and get the fundas right. Here:



A ₹201 lakh crore debt stock by itself tells you almost nothing about sustainability. What matters is… — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) August 29, 2026

He also said that even if ₹2 lakh crore is being spent on women-oriented transfers, "that does not prove that ₹2 lakh crore of borrowing financed those transfers." He said the government budgets are fungible. "To establish the charge, examine each State's revenue balance, borrowing, capex and debt sustainability."