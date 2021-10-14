India’s exports rise 21.4% YoY to $54.06 bn; imports up 70% in Sept

India’s overall exports (merchandise and services combined) grew 21.44 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021 to $54.06 billion.

The exports recorded a positive growth of 26.03 per cent over September 2019 (pre-Covid level), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry data shows.

The imports in September 2021 also grew 70 per cent YoY to $68.49 billion, and 44.11 per cent over September 2019.

For the fiscal year (April-September 2021) so far, the exports (merchandise and services combined) grew 40.52 per cent YoY to $312.47 billion and 18.30 per cent over the April-September 2019 period.

The overall imports in April-September 2021 saw 64.91 per cent growth on a YoY basis at $341.10 billion.

More details will be added soon.