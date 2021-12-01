India's exports rise 26.49% in Nov, trade deficit at record $23.27 bn

India's merchandise exports in November rose by 26.49 per cent to $29.88 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products, according to provisional data released by the government on Wednesday.

The exports stood at $23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at $53.15 billion, an increase of 57.18 per cent over $33.81 billion in the same month of 2020, leaving a trade deficit of record $23.27 billion, compared with $10.19 billion a year ago.

Imports in April-November 2021 grew by 75.39 per cent to $384.44 billion.

Trade deficit stood at $121.98 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.