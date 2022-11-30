India's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in April-October

India's fiscal deficit for the seven months through October touched Rs 7.58 lakh crore, or 45.6% of annual estimates, government data showed on Wednesday.

Net tax receipts rose to Rs 11.71 lakh crore while total expenditure was Rs 21.44 lakh crore, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.