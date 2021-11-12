India's forex reserves slip by $1.145 bln to $640.8 bn: RBI

India's forex reserves decreased by $1.145 billion to $ 640.874 billion for the week ended on November 5 on a fall in currency and gold assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by $1.919 billion to $ 642.019 billion for the previous reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, decreased by $881 million to $577.581 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves decreased by $234 million to $38.778 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $17 million to $19.287 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $14 million to $ 5.228 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.



