scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Economy
India's fuel demand falls 11.4% in November

Feedback

India's fuel demand falls 11.4% in November

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 0.7% lower from a year earlier at 2.65 million tonnes, while diesel sales slipped 7.6% year-on-year to 6.51 million tonnes, the data showed.

India's fuel demand fell about 11.4% in November to 17.13 million tonnes. India's fuel demand fell about 11.4% in November to 17.13 million tonnes.

India's fuel demand fell about 11.4% in November compared with the same month last year, to 17.13 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Thursday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 0.7% lower from a year earlier at 2.65 million tonnes, while diesel sales slipped 7.6% year-on-year to 6.51 million tonnes, the data showed.

TAGS:

Videos