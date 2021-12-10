India's fuel demand falls 11.4% in November

India's fuel demand fell about 11.4% in November compared with the same month last year, to 17.13 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Thursday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 0.7% lower from a year earlier at 2.65 million tonnes, while diesel sales slipped 7.6% year-on-year to 6.51 million tonnes, the data showed.