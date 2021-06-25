India's FY22 GDP growth to be in 8.4-10.1% range: NCAER

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in financial year 2021-22 will be in the range of 8.4 per cent to 10.1 per cent, as per Delhi-based think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).



Releasing its Quarterly Review of the Economy (QRE) for the first quarter of FY2021-22, NCAER said the April-June quarter will see 11.5 per cent growth. Since the high growth rates are a reflection of a strong base effect, GDP at the end of 2021-22 in constant prices will still be at Rs 146 trillion, same as in 2019-20, it said.



NCAER expects the economic growth process, which was disrupted by the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent nationwide lockdown in financial year 2020-21, to remain disrupted in FY 2021-22 because of the second wave and risks of a potential third wave. Strong growth in exports combined with a strong expansionary macroeconomic policy thrust could help revive normal growth, it said.

Also read: SBI Yono is the 'startup' you didn't see coming! It's worth billions now

The QRE called for public expenditure push, saying that even after factoring in the post-Budget increase in allocations for larger procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and extension of additional food subsidy program till November 2021, planned expenditure in 2021-22 at 16.3 per cent of GDP is significantly lower than 17.8 per cent in 2020-21.



The review also stated that rising inflationary pressures and US Federal Reserve's announcement of an earlier than expected increase in federal funds rate will make it increasingly difficult for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue maintaining its accommodative monetary policy stance.



The second COVID-19 wave, four times greater compared to the first wave in terms of number of cases and deaths, has further disrupted the growth process which had already been severely damaged by the first wave. High frequency indicators show a sharp decline in economic activity during April, May 2021 -- the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, though there are some indicators of recovery in June as unlocking proceeds, the review said.



Established in 1956, NCAER is India's oldest and largest independent, non-profit, economic policy research institute. The QRE was presented by NCAER Distinguished Fellow Sudipto Mundle, NCAER Senior Fellow Bornali Bhandari, and NIPFP Assistant Professor Rudrani Bhattacharya.

Also read: Is it a good idea to buy a house during the pandemic?