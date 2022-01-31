India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in FY21: Govt

Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, according to the government data released on Monday.

As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

''Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7 per cent during 2019-20,'' National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data.

The government has also revised the gross value added (GVA) growth to -4.8 per cent from -6.2 per cent earlier.

The Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices for the year 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 198.01 lakh crore as against Rs 200.75 lakh crore for the year 2019-20, showing a contraction of 1.4 per cent during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 6.2 per cent during 2019-20, the data stated.

The Nominal Net National Income (NNI) or NNI at current prices for the year 2020-21 stands at Rs 171.94 lakh crore as against Rs 177.17 lakh crore in 2019-20, showing a contraction of 2.9 per cent during 2020-21 as against growth of 6.0 per cent in the previous year.

Moreover, the government's fiscal deficit rose to 50.4 percent of the FY22 target in April-December 2021, with a huge increase seen in tax collections as well as capital expenditure for the month of December 2021, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

In April-November 2021, the fiscal deficit had amounted to 46.2 percent of the full-year target.

Meanwhile, releasing the Economic Survey for the financial year 2021-2022, the government forecast that India will retain its tag of the world's fastest-growing major economy at 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in the fiscal year starting in April, saying it has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy and is well placed to meet the future challenges.

India is poised to wrest the title world-beating economy tag this fiscal with a projected growth of 9.2 per cent, and the widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations are going to support it in the next.

The Economic Survey -- an annual report card of the economy -- presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, warned about risks from global inflation and pandemic-related disruptions.