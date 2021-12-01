India's GDP growth likely to top 9.5% in FY22: SBI report

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow more than 9.5 per cent in FY21-22, according to SBI research report-Ecowrap.



The economy registered an 8.4 per cent growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY22), as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, November 30.



The April-June growth of FY22 stood at 20.1 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in its October monetary policy review retained its forecast for real GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in 2021-22, comprising 7.9 per cent growth in Q2, 6.8 per cent in Q3, and 6.1 per cent in Q4 of FY22.

"We believe that the real GDP growth would now be higher than the RBI's estimate of 9.5%, assuming the RBI growth numbers for Q3 and Q4 to be sacrosanct," the SBI research report further stated.

The real GDP growth may be near to 10 per cent, it added.



The report said that GDP grew by 8.4 per cent in Q2 FY22 on the back of double-digit growth in mining and quarrying, public administration, defence and other services. The real GVA increased by 8.5 per cent, a tad higher than the GDP growth.



In H1 FY21, the country exhibited a real GDP loss of Rs 11.4 lakh crore (on a year-on-year basis) due to complete lockdown in April-May and partial lockdown in June-September, it added.



The situation has improved in FY22, and in H1 FY22 the real gain was around Rs 8.2 lakh crore.