India’s GDP growth upgraded to 7.5% from 7.3% for FY23: SBI Ecowrap 

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has upgraded India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 7.5 per cent from 7.3 per cent in its recent Ecowrap report. It explained the economy grew by 8.7 per cent to Rs 147 lakh crore in FY22 and India added Rs 11.8 lakh crore in real terms during the period.

The Ecowrap read, “Given the high inflation and the subsequent upcoming rate hikes, we believe that real GDP will incrementally increase by Rs 11.1 lakh crore in FY23. This still translates into a real GDP growth at 7.5 per cent for FY23.”

It added that the nominal GDP for FY22 expanded by Rs 38.6 lakh crore to Rs 237 lakh crore, on-year growth of 19.5 per cent. While there was some positive news on the GDP front, SBI’s projections were marred by not-so-positive inflation forecast. The Ecowrap noted, “For FY23 also, as inflation remains elevated in the first half, our projection is that nominal GDP will grow by 16.1 per cent to Rs 275 lakh crore.”

The SBI also said in its Ecowrap that it expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to be supportive of growth and hike repo rates gradually but most frontload it in June and August. The Ecowrap read, “We now expect a 50-basis point repo rate hike and 25 basis point CRR hike in forthcoming June policy. RBI is likely [to] raise the repo rate cumulatively by 125-150 basis points over the pandemic level at 4 per cent.”

It said that the central bank may increase the CRR rate cumulatively by another 50 bps after raising it by 50 bps in the last monetary policy, which would lead to absorption of Rs 1.74 lakh crore from the market on a durable basis. The central bank, according to SBI, could give at least three-fourths of the Rs 1.74 lakh crore absorbed through CRR hike – Rs 1.30 lakh crore—in some form to address duration supply. This would also lead to a drop in market borrowing to ~Rs 13 lakh crore.

It also highlighted the fluctuations in global oil prices as a spoilsport. “At $120/bbl, it still poses significant uncertainties regarding inflation trajectory. We however now believe that inflation will average 6.5 per cent-6.7 per cent in FY23 on the back of excise rate cuts by the government.”