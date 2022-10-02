India's GDP will increase 0.25-0.50% because of 5G, says KPMG India CEO

The Indian economy is set to get a big boost with the launch of 5G, according to KPMG India CEO, Yezdi Nagporewalla. "I think given the stage we are at, it's imperative. We would estimate anywhere between 0.25 to 0.50 per cent of GDP coming from the roll out of 5G services in India," Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG India said in an exclusive interview with Business Today.

He went on to add that the launch of 5G services will be a game changer.

"It will take India to next level. It's the digital envelope that we are talking about without which no nation and economy can move to the next level," he said. He emphasised on the fact that telecom is the entry point for any digital transformation. "And I must say, 5G will be the greatest accelerator you will find," he added.

Listing out some sectors which are going to get maximum benefit, he said, "I think there are six industries that will get maximum benefit. They are oil and gas, healthcare, logistics and transportation, consumer market (retail), and media and entertainment," Nagporewalla said.

Nagporewalla believes that the Telecom Bill will also facilitate things in right direction.