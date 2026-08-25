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India’s gold derivatives market crosses ₹2.2 lakh crore in daily turnover; physical deliveries hit 175 tonnes

India’s gold derivatives market crosses ₹2.2 lakh crore in daily turnover; physical deliveries hit 175 tonnes

India’s gold derivatives market has scaled rapidly, with average daily turnover crossing ₹2.2 lakh crore and physical exchange deliveries reaching 175 tonnes since 2003. The growth signals rising financialisation of gold and a larger role for organised markets in price discovery and risk management.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 11:35 PM IST
India’s gold derivatives market crosses ₹2.2 lakh crore in daily turnover; physical deliveries hit 175 tonnesFor FY2025-26, gold futures recorded average daily turnover of ₹28,484 crore, while gold options registered average daily notional turnover of ₹1.94 lakh crore.

India’s gold derivatives market has grown into a significant organised marketplace, with average daily turnover exceeding ₹2.2 lakh crore and around 175 tonnes of gold physically delivered through exchanges since its inception in 2003, highlighting the increasing role of derivatives in price discovery and risk management.

The growth reflects a broader shift in India’s gold ecosystem from predominantly physical ownership towards greater financialisation. Gold derivatives have expanded participation beyond traditional bullion dealers to include jewellers, refiners, importers, investors and financial institutions, providing participants with tools to manage price risks and gain exposure to gold without necessarily holding the physical metal.

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According to the report Gold Derivatives – Deepening the Market and the Road Ahead in India, average daily open interest in gold derivatives stands at 43 tonnes, indicating sustained participation and longer-term interest in the market. The physical deliveries through the exchange mechanism also demonstrate the link between the financial market and the underlying physical gold ecosystem.

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Gold options drive recent trading activity

The market has also seen a sharp expansion in options. For FY2025-26, gold futures recorded average daily turnover of ₹28,484 crore, while gold options registered average daily notional turnover of ₹1.94 lakh crore. Average daily options volume reached 156 tonnes, compared with 23 tonnes for futures.

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The figures underline the growing importance of options alongside futures in India’s organised gold market, giving participants additional instruments to manage exposure to price movements.

Key numbers at a glance

Metric Figure
Average daily turnover Over ₹2.2 lakh crore
Average daily open interest 43 tonnes
Physical gold delivered through exchanges since 2003 Around 175 tonnes
FY2025-26 gold futures average daily turnover ₹28,484 crore
FY2025-26 gold options average daily notional turnover ₹1.94 lakh crore
FY2025-26 gold options average daily volume 156 tonnes
FY2025-26 gold futures average daily volume 23 tonnes
Gold demand in India in 2024 563 tonnes
Estimated gold held by Indian households Around 30,000 tonnes
RBI gold reserves (March 2025) Around 880 tonnes

Sources: Gold Derivatives – Deepening the Market and the Road Ahead in India and Gold Derivatives Note.

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Derivatives help businesses manage price risk

One of the biggest benefits of the derivatives market is price-risk management. Importers, bullion traders, jewellers and refiners can use futures and options to hedge against fluctuations in gold prices. Inventory hedging can provide greater certainty over cash flows, reduce inventory-related costs and improve planning across procurement, production, storage and marketing.

The report notes that hedging can be particularly important for smaller jewellers, where sharp movements in gold prices can put pressure on costs, margins and business continuity.

MCX strengthens India’s price-discovery role

The market is also increasingly contributing to domestic price discovery. MCX prices are being used as an India-specific reference by market participants, while Indian gold futures have the potential to play a larger role in regional price discovery given the country’s established trade links with South Asia and the Gulf region.

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India builds domestic gold-market standards

The development of India Good Delivery standards is another step towards building gold-market infrastructure suited to domestic participants. Such standards can strengthen the connection between Indian refiners, physical gold and organised exchanges while reducing reliance on international benchmarks.

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Wider institutional participation remains key

The reports argue that the next phase of development will require deeper liquidity and wider institutional participation. While access has progressively expanded to mutual funds, AIFs, portfolio managers and FPIs, restrictions remain, including on banks and FPIs participating in gold futures and options.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 11:35 PM IST
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