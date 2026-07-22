India's household debt rises to 45.5% of GDP; non-housing retail loans account for 58.4%, show data

India's household debt has climbed to 45.5% of GDP as of September 2025, the highest level in recent years, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Financial Stability Report released in June 2026. While rising debt is often associated with improving financial inclusion and expanding access to credit, the composition of borrowing suggests a significant shift in how Indian households are using loans.

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The data shows that consumption-driven borrowing is growing faster than asset-creating loans, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of household finances.

According to RBI data, non-housing retail loans now account for 58.4% of total household debt, up from about 50% in 2019-20. Housing loans account for 26.3%, while agriculture and business loans make up the remaining 15.3%. The trend indicates that households are increasingly borrowing for personal consumption, vehicles, consumer durables and other retail needs rather than for purchasing homes or investing in productive assets.

The shift has been driven by rapid growth in unsecured lending, easier access to digital credit and aggressive expansion by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech lenders.

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One of the fastest-growing segments has been small-ticket digital loans. According to industry data, fintech companies disbursed 13.2 crore loans worth ₹2.15 lakh crore between April 2025 and March 2026. Nearly 90% of these loans were below ₹1 lakh by volume, reflecting rising demand for short-term borrowing to meet consumption needs and unexpected expenses.

The data also indicates that younger borrowers are driving much of this growth. Around half of small-ticket digital loans have been extended to borrowers below the age of 35, underscoring how digital lending platforms have transformed access to credit for first-time borrowers.

Indicator Latest Data Previous/Comparison Household debt 45.5% of GDP (Sept 2025) Highest in recent years Non-housing retail loans 58.4% of household debt ~50% in 2019-20 Housing loans 26.3% of household debt — Agriculture & business loans 15.3% of household debt — Fintech loans disbursed 13.2 crore loans worth ₹2.15 lakh crore (FY26) — Share of fintech loans below ₹1 lakh Nearly 90% (by volume) — Bank gold loans ₹4.61 lakh crore (Mar 2026) ₹24,671 crore (Mar 2019) NBFC gold loans ₹2.62 lakh crore (Sept 2025) ₹75,451 crore (Mar 2020) Household savings rate 6% of GDP (FY25) Below pre-pandemic levels Small-ticket loan delinquency 6.4% (Mar 2026) 4.5% two years earlier

Another striking trend is the sharp increase in gold-backed lending. Bank loans against gold jewellery have surged from ₹24,671 crore in March 2019 to ₹4.61 lakh crore in March 2026, while NBFC gold loans have grown from ₹75,451 crore in March 2020 to ₹2.62 lakh crore by September 2025.

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Higher gold prices have increased the value of collateral, making gold loans more accessible. At the same time, analysts note that some borrowers are using fresh loans to refinance existing debt, increasing the risk of debt rollover if incomes fail to keep pace.

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The borrowing boom has also coincided with pressure on household savings. India's household savings rate, which declined sharply after the pandemic, recovered to 6% of GDP in 2024-25 but remains below pre-pandemic levels. Higher debt repayments leave households with less disposable income to save or invest, particularly when loans are used to finance consumption rather than assets that generate future income.

Signs of stress are also beginning to emerge. Delinquencies in small-ticket loans increased to 6.4% in March 2026 from 4.5% two years earlier, suggesting repayment pressures are rising in the unsecured lending segment.

Although India's household debt remains lower than that of several major economies, including China, Malaysia and Thailand, economists say the headline figure tells only part of the story. The bigger issue is the changing nature of borrowing. As consumption credit grows faster than housing and business loans, sustaining household balance sheets will increasingly depend on stronger income growth, prudent lending standards and responsible borrowing rather than easy access to credit alone.

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