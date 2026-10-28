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India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September from 8% in August; manufacturing rises 7.6%

India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September from 8% in August; manufacturing rises 7.6%

Manufacturing and electricity output grew strongly, while mining activity contracted

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 7:32 PM IST
India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September from 8% in August; manufacturing rises 7.6%IIP growth moderates to 6.7% in September; auto production jumps 19%
SUMMARY
  • Manufacturing output rose 7.6% in September, while electricity and gas supply grew 11.2%
  • Mining and quarrying contracted 6.2%, while water supply, sewerage and waste management increased 5.8%
  • August's industrial growth was subsequently revised down to 7.8% from initial estimate of 8%

India's industrial production grew 6.7% year-on-year in September 2026, slowing from the initially estimated 8% expansion in August, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Manufacturing and electricity output grew strongly, while mining activity contracted, government data showed on Wednesday.

Manufacturing output rose 7.6% in September, while electricity and gas supply grew 11.2%. Mining and quarrying contracted 6.2%, while water supply, sewerage and waste management increased 5.8%.

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August's industrial growth was subsequently revised down to 7.8% from the initial estimate of 8%.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 124.3 in September, compared with 116.5 in the corresponding month last year, based on the revised base year of 2022-23.

Within manufacturing, 17 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth. Electrical equipment manufacturing surged 33.9%, followed by rubber and plastic products at 19.9%, and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers at 19%.

Growth in automobile manufacturing was supported by production of auto components, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Electrical equipment benefited from higher output of switchgear, circuit breakers, UPS systems and other components.

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Under the use-based classification, intermediate goods recorded the strongest expansion at 12.2%, followed by capital goods at 10.4% and infrastructure and construction goods at 7.2%.

Consumer durables grew 6%, while primary goods increased 4%. Consumer non-durables, however, recorded a modest 1.4% growth, indicating relatively weaker production in this category.

The ministry said the September figures are provisional and will undergo revisions as more production data becomes available. The estimates were compiled using a weighted response rate of 86.5%.

The next IIP release, covering October 2026, is scheduled for November 30, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 5:53 PM IST
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