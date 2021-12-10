India's industrial output climbs 3.2% in October, says Govt data

India's index of industrial production (IIP) grew by 3.2% in October, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme (MoSPI) on Friday.

Industrial output, as measured by IIP, leapt 4.5% in October 2020 and surged 3.1% in September.

The IIP slowed down compared to 3.1% clocked in September (2021).

Meanwhile, the mining output during October (2021) rose by 11.4%, whereas, manufacturing sector output jumped 2%. Electricity generation in October grew 3.1%.

Industrial production has been on rise for the past few months primarily due to low base of last year, but the latest IIP figure indicates the base effect is diminishing.

The factory output has shrunk for most part of the last year as COVID-induced curbs knocked the output of companies and the economy by and large.

Factory output during April-October jumped 20% against a contraction of 17.3% in the same period last year.