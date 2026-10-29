India’s LNG imports from Qatar surge nearly 370% in October as supplies recover amid West Asia crisis

Qatar has traditionally been India’s largest LNG supplier. However, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the conflict in late February significantly curtailed supplies. Between March and September, India’s monthly LNG imports from Qatar averaged just 0.07 mt, compared with the 2025 monthly average of 0.95 mt.

Qatar adopts alternative shipping strategies

Industry insiders and analysts attribute the recovery partly to Qatar’s increased willingness to navigate the security risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, through which the country exports its LNG.

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Shipping tactics reportedly include tankers switching off their transponders, a practice known as “going dark”, to avoid detection and taking advantage of windows when maritime security assessments permit movement. Ship-to-ship (STS) transfers are also reportedly being used to move LNG beyond the strait.

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STS transfers are more commonly associated with crude oil shipments. The process involves transferring cargo from one vessel to another, often allowing the receiving tanker to continue towards its destination through safer waters.

However, transferring LNG is considerably more complex because the gas must remain at extremely low temperatures and requires specialised cryogenic hoses and careful handling.

With global LNG demand typically rising ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter, Qatar appears to be using alternative shipping arrangements to restore exports despite the risks.

“Qatari LNG deliveries to India are at their highest monthly level since the conflict began,” said Sonal Ranjan, LNG and Natural Gas Analyst at Kpler. A sustained recovery could reduce India’s need to source replacement cargoes from other suppliers, particularly as domestic import requirements remain firm despite elevated prices, Ranjan added.

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US leads India’s LNG supplies in October

The US was India’s largest LNG supplier between October 1 and October 25, delivering 0.56 mt, up 61.4% from the volumes supplied during the whole of September.

The UAE ranked third with 0.38 mt, followed by Oman at 0.30 mt and Nigeria at 0.28 mt.

India’s total LNG imports reached 2.51 mt during the first 25 days of October, 12.2% higher than the volumes imported in September and up 9.8% year-on-year.

India diversifies amid higher prices

India relies on LNG imports to meet around half of its natural gas requirements. Before the conflict, approximately 60% of its LNG imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz, primarily from Qatar and the UAE.

The disruption has prompted Indian buyers to seek supplies from sources less dependent on the strait, including the US, while prioritising availability to meet demand from fertiliser, power, city gas distribution and ceramics industries.

Despite elevated prices, India’s LNG imports rose 17.8% year-on-year to 11.87 mt during May-September, Kpler data showed, reflecting continued demand for the fuel.

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