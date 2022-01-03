India’s manufacturing PMI falls in Dec to 55.5 

India’s manufacturing PMI fell from November’s high to 55.5 in December. PMI in November had hit a 10-month high at 57.6. “At 55.5 in December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) pointed to a robust improvement in overall operating conditions that was elevated by historical standards. This was despite the headline figure slipping from November's ten-month high of 57.6. Moreover, the latest quarterly reading was at 56.3, its highest since the final quarter of fiscal year 2020/21,” stated IHS Markit in a report.

