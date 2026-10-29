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India’s manufacturing sector expands, adding jobs and lifting wages

India’s manufacturing sector expands, adding jobs and lifting wages

Five states accounted for around 56% of manufacturing employment in FY25, with Tamil Nadu leading at approximately 15%

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:27 PM IST
India’s manufacturing sector expands, adding jobs and lifting wagesIndia’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of a broad-based expansion, with industrial output, factory investment

India’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of a broad-based expansion, with industrial output, factory investment and employment rising, according to the October 2026 Monthly Economic Review. The latest data point to an expansion that is extending beyond production to job creation and worker earnings.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 8% year-on-year in August 2026, led by 9% growth in manufacturing. The Index of Core Industries expanded 7.9% in September, while the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.1 from 52.8 in August, signalling a faster pace of expansion.

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The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for 2024-25 also points to growth across registered manufacturing. Gross value added increased 9.59% over the previous year, fixed capital rose 10.54% and total persons engaged grew 7.19%.

Employment gains are more pronounced over a longer period. Organised manufacturing employment increased 30% from 1.6 crore in FY21 to 2.1 crore in FY25, the review said. Wages paid to workers rose 71% during the same period, while total emoluments increased 66%.

Worker productivity improved as well. Net value added per worker grew 30% between FY21 and FY25, while wages per worker rose 29%, indicating that wage growth broadly kept pace with productivity gains.

The gains, however, have not been evenly distributed across the country. Five states accounted for around 56% of manufacturing employment in FY25, with Tamil Nadu leading at approximately 15%. These states also accounted for nearly 64% of the increase in manufacturing employment since FY21. Maharashtra added 7.9 lakh jobs, while Uttar Pradesh added 6.9 lakh, according to the review.

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The expansion is being supported by financing and policy initiatives aimed at helping businesses scale up. Bank credit to industry grew 18.2% year-on-year. The government has also approved a ₹10,000-crore commitment to establish an SME Growth Fund, with a majority of its allocation intended for manufacturing-focused small and medium enterprises. The fund is designed to provide equity capital for capacity expansion, technology adoption and entry into global value chains.

Private investment intentions offer another indication of momentum. The review estimates private corporate capital expenditure at ₹3.2 lakh crore in FY27, up from ₹2.6 lakh crore in FY26.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:27 PM IST
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