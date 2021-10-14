India’s overall exports rise 21.4% YoY to $54.06 bn; imports up 70% in Sept

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) grew 21.44 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2021 to $54.06 billion. The exports recorded a positive growth of 26.03 per cent over September 2019 (pre-Covid-19 level), the Ministry of Commerce & Industry data shows.

The imports in September 2021 also grew 70 per cent YoY to $68.49 billion, and 44.11 per cent over September 2019.

The merchandise exports alone rose 22.63 per cent YoY to $33.79 billion in September. The exports were up after an improvement in performance by sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, the data shows.

The merchandise imports also saw 84.77 per cent YoY growth to $56.39 billion in September. The country's trade deficit in September widened to $22.59 billion against $2.96 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.

For the fiscal year (April-September 2021) so far, the exports (merchandise and services combined) grew 40.52 per cent YoY to $312.47 billion and 18.30 per cent over April-September 2019 period. The overall imports in April-September 2021 saw 64.91 per cent growth on a YoY basis at $341.10 billion.

Oil imports in September 2021 stood at $17.44 billion, compared to $5.83 billion in September 2020. Non-oil imports in September 2021 were estimated at $38.95 billion vs $24.69 billion in the same period last year.

