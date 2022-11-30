India's Q2FY23 GDP growth slows to 6.3%: Govt data

Indian economy returned to a more normal 6.3% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, showed government data on Wednesday.

In April-June, Asia's third-largest economy showed explosive growth of 13.5% from a year earlier thanks mainly to the corresponding period in 2021 having been depressed by pandemic-control restrictions. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.4% in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Among key sectors, agricultural output rose 4.6% while manufacturing fell 4.3% and the employment-generating construction sector saw a 6.6% annual increase in activity.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now raising interest rates to tamp inflation running above its target range of 2% to 6% target, the economy is set to slow further. As per the data, Gross Value Added (GVA) for Q2FY23 slowed to 5.6% as against 12.7% in Q1FY23 and 8.3% in Q2FY22.

Earlier this month, in an article published in the RBI bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1% to 6.3% in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth rate of 3.9% in July-September, 2022.

