scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Economy
India's retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88% in Nov; IIP contracts 4% in Oct

Feedback

India's retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88% in Nov; IIP contracts 4% in Oct

Retail inflation was 6.77% in October and 4.91% in November 2021

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

India's consumer price inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, showed government data on Monday. Retail inflation was 6.77% in October and 4.91% in November 2021. 

Inflation had stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band until November and this has triggered 225 basis points of interest rate rises to the repo rate so far, taking it to 6.25%.

Meanwhile, industrial output contracted 4% in October as against a revised 3.5% growth in September largely due to an unfavourable base, showed government data on Monday.

The RBI raised interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points on Wednesday following three successive 50-basis-point rises and is due to raise them again by 25 basis points early in 2023.

The central bank maintained its inflation forecast for financial year 2022/23 at 6.7%.
 

Published on: Dec 12, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Dec 12, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS