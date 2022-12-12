India's retail inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.88% in Nov; IIP contracts 4% in Oct

India's consumer price inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, showed government data on Monday. Retail inflation was 6.77% in October and 4.91% in November 2021.

Inflation had stayed above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% tolerance band until November and this has triggered 225 basis points of interest rate rises to the repo rate so far, taking it to 6.25%.

Meanwhile, industrial output contracted 4% in October as against a revised 3.5% growth in September largely due to an unfavourable base, showed government data on Monday.

The RBI raised interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points on Wednesday following three successive 50-basis-point rises and is due to raise them again by 25 basis points early in 2023.

The central bank maintained its inflation forecast for financial year 2022/23 at 6.7%.

