India's retail inflation jumps to 7 per cent in August on higher food prices

India's retail inflation jumped to 7 percent in August as against 6.71 percent in July, government data showed on Monday. Inflation has been the biggest concern for the government and the RBI, and this is the eighth straight month when the numbers are above the central bank's upper range of 6 percent.

The annual food price inflation is even higher at 7.62 percent. The surge last month was driven largely by fuel, clothing, and food and beverages, government data show.

According to the government data published today, inflation in the food basket was 7.62 percent in August, up from 6.69 percent in July and 3.11 percent in August 2021.