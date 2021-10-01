India's Sept merchandise exports surge 21.35% to $33.44 bn

India's merchandise exports soared 21.35 per cent to $33.44 billion in September 2021 compared to $27.56 billion in the same month last year due to robust demand from other countries.

The merchandise exports in September 2021 were up 28.51 per cent from $26.02 billion during the pre-pandemic period of September 2019, showed preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The country's merchandise exports in April-September 2021 stood $197.11 billion, an increase of 56.92 per cent over $125.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 28.51 per cent over $159.14 billion in April-September 2019.

Other the other hand, merchandise imports also saw a huge jump of 84.47 per cent to $56.38 billion in September 2021 against $30.52 billion in September 2020. Imports surged 49.58 per cent over $37.69 billion during the pre-pandemic period of September 2019.

The country's merchandise imports in April-September 2021 stood at $275.92 billion, an increase of 82.36 per cent over $151.31 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 11.22 per cent over $248.08 billion in April-September 2019.This shows the effect of the low base of 2020 caused due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade deficit in September 2021 was clocked at $22.94 billion, while it was $78.81 billion during April-September 2021.

The value of non-petroleum exports in September 2021 was $28.53 billion. It recorded a positive growth of 18.72 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $24.03 billion in September 2020. Non-petroleum imports also surged 57.73 per cent during September 2021 from $24.69 billion in September 2020.

In September 2021, the value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2021 was $25.629 billion, with a positive growth of 18.59 per cent over $21.33 billion in September 2020.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and precious metals) imports was $30.71 billion in September 2021, indicating a positive growth of 39.61 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $21.99 billion in September 2020.

