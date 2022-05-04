India's services exports set new record of $254.4 bn in FY22: Govt

India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion (about Rs 19 lakh crore) in 2021-2022, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The exports also hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March, it said.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to the exports, it added.

''The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion in 2019-20,'' it said.

