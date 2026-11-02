India’s solar manufacturing push deepens as Emmvee plans ₹5,500 crore capacity expansion

The expansion comes as India’s solar manufacturing base grows, but gaps remain between module assembly and upstream components. India’s module manufacturing capacity has increased sharply, while dependence on imported cells, wafers and polysilicon continues to pose a challenge for the industry. A deeper domestic manufacturing chain could help reduce exposure to overseas supply disruptions, although the extent of that impact will depend on how much capacity is commissioned and how competitively it operates.

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Why domestic solar manufacturing matters for India

India’s renewable energy expansion is creating demand not only for solar projects but also for the equipment used to build them. In FY26, the country added a record 44.61 GW of solar capacity, taking installed solar capacity above 150 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Solar module manufacturing capacity also increased to around 172 GW by March 2026.

However, module manufacturing capacity alone does not guarantee self-sufficiency. Solar panels depend on cells, which in turn require wafers and other materials. India’s manufacturing expansion has been concentrated in modules, while upstream stages of the value chain remain more import dependent. The government has been extending domestic manufacturing requirements through the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework, including measures covering solar cells and plans for wafers.

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Emmvee’s planned increase in cell capacity, therefore, is relevant beyond its own production targets. More domestic cell output could help address a part of the supply gap between module assembly and cell manufacturing. But the company’s announcement alone does not establish how much of India’s overall import dependence will be reduced.

Emmvee’s expansion and order book

The company’s ₹5,500 crore integrated manufacturing expansion is entering the equipment-installation phase. Emmvee said most critical German machinery orders have been placed, with equipment expected to reach the facility by November 2026.

At the end of Q2 FY27, Emmvee had an order book of 10.4 GW, including around 1.5 GW of new orders during the quarter. About 70% of its order book comprises domestic content requirement-linked orders, according to the company.

Existing cell manufacturing operated at 89% effective utilisation in Q2 FY27, compared with 44% for modules. Solar module production rose to 952 MW from 682 MW in the year-ago quarter, while cell production increased to 513 MW from 319 MW.

The expansion could give Emmvee more capacity to meet orders as domestic demand grows. The immediate challenge, however, is execution: commissioning the facilities on schedule, increasing utilisation and converting its order book into sales.

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Profit growth and further investment plans

Emmvee reported a 45.1% year-on-year increase in first-half FY27 revenue from operations to ₹3,131.9 crore. EBITDA rose 47.4% to ₹1,105 crore, while profit after tax increased 79.1% to ₹762.3 crore.

In Q2 FY27, revenue grew 39.4% to ₹1,576.4 crore and net profit rose 60.6% to ₹382 crore, the company said.

The company is also planning a phased entry into ingot and wafer manufacturing, with 9 GW of proposed capacity split between 5 GW in FY29 and another 4 GW in FY30. The project is estimated to require ₹5,000 crore to ₹5,500 crore in capital expenditure and remains subject to regulatory clarity on ALMM III implementation timelines and market conditions.

For India, the broader significance of these investments lies in whether domestic manufacturers can move beyond module assembly towards a more integrated solar supply chain. For Emmvee, the key test is whether its planned capacity comes on stream as scheduled and can operate efficiently amid rising competition and evolving domestic-content requirements.