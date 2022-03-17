India's spending on Defence R&D less than 1%; far less than US, China: Parl Panel

Expressing concern over India's spending on defence research, the standing committee on defence has stated that even in view of the increasing threat perception, the country is well behind nations like the US and China.

India's spending on defence research continues to be sluggish over the last five years and accounts for less than one per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"It was 0.088 per cent in 2016-17, which has come down to 0.083 per cent in 2020-21," the report noted, India Today reported.

The report is part of the findings of the Standing Committee Report on Demands for Grants for Defence Research and Development Organisation that was presented in the parliament on Wednesday (March 17).

"Analysing the expenditure on R&D vis-à-vis total defence expenditure, it was found to be far less than other developed countries such as China, which is spending 20% and the US 12% of their respective budget on R&D in comparison to their Defence Budgets," the report said.

The panel also raised concern in wake of the present international scenario, where threat perception is rising because of the ongoing conflicts the world over.

In this regard, the committee has recommended that adequate funding should be given for defence research so that strategic projects are undertaken with full vigour.

The panel also expressed discontent over the budgetary allocation of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In Budget 2022-23, there is a deficit of Rs 1,659.8 crore in budgetary allocation to DRDO, the committee said, cautioning of compromises in operational needs as well as research and development.