India's growth stays strong amid global uncertainty, inflation under control, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed a strong outlook for India’s economy, indicating resilience in the face of global uncertainties and affirming that inflationary pressures are likely to remain subdued. According to the IMF’s latest assessment, India’s economic momentum is supported by stable domestic demand and well-managed inflation. The organisation’s findings suggest that India continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing major economies, with a robust trajectory driven by internal factors rather than external influences. Markets and policymakers are closely monitoring these projections as they weigh the impact of global economic headwinds on the country’s long-term stability.

The IMF’s recent statement underlines that “headline inflation is projected to remain well contained”, suggesting that price stability will persist in the coming months. This projection provides a measure of reassurance to consumers and businesses, as inflation has remained one of the key variables influencing economic sentiment and spending patterns. The expectation of controlled inflation is regarded as a positive sign for continued economic activity and investment.

India’s real GDP is forecast to increase by 6.6 percent in the financial year 2025/26, with a subsequent moderation to 6.2 percent for 2026/27. The IMF stated, “India’s real GDP is projected to grow at 6.6 percent in FY2025/26 before moderating to 6.2 percent in FY2026/27,” providing clarity on the medium-term growth path. These figures highlight the IMF’s confidence in India’s underlying economic fundamentals, particularly as the country navigates an evolving global environment.

Despite challenges from the international landscape, the IMF believes that India’s growth prospects remain solid. The organisation noted, “Despite external headwinds, growth is expected to remain robust, supported by favourable domestic conditions.” This reinforces the assessment that India’s economic progress is anchored by domestic consumption, infrastructural improvements, and policy continuity, rather than being overly vulnerable to global shocks.

Recent economic performance has also been robust, with indicators showing an acceleration in growth during the current fiscal year. The IMF reported, “Following economic growth of 6.5 percent in FY2024/25, India’s real GDP expanded by 7.8 percent in the first quarter of FY2025/26,” signalling strong momentum at the beginning of the new financial year. This rapid expansion is seen as a testament to the resilience of key sectors and the effectiveness of recent policy initiatives.

The IMF’s projections are particularly noteworthy as other major economies contend with a more volatile global environment and higher inflation rates. In this context, India’s ability to sustain growth while keeping inflation under control sets it apart from its international peers. The focus on domestic factors as growth drivers is consistent with broader trends observed across emerging markets seeking to mitigate external risks.

The report also reflects on the importance of stable inflation for the broader economic environment. By keeping price pressures in check, India improves its prospects for investment and steady employment, which are crucial for maintaining the expansion of its middle class and supporting poverty reduction efforts. This macroeconomic stability provides a platform for further fiscal and structural reforms.

The IMF’s update signals that, at present, India is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory, with domestic demand and controlled inflation at the core of its resilience. These findings come as policymakers and businesses alike continue to assess the global economic outlook and its implications for India’s ongoing development.