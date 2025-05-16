India’s sugar production reaches 257.44 lakh tonnes as of May 15; positive outlook for 2025–26

India’s sugar production for the ongoing 2024-25 season has reached 257.44 lakh tonnes as of May 15, 2025, according to the latest data released by the Indian Sugar Bio-Energy & Manufacturers Association (ISMA). Currently, two sugar factories remain operational in Tamil Nadu, where the main crushing season is still underway.

In a bid to enhance output further, several mills in South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to resume operations during the special crushing season from June/July to September 2025. Historically, this off-season crushing window contributes an additional 4 to 5 lakh tonnes to the national sugar output.

With this additional volume, ISMA estimates the total sugar production for the 2024-25 season to close at 261 to 262 lakh tonnes. The season began with an opening stock of 80 lakh tonnes. Factoring in an expected domestic consumption of 280 lakh tonnes and export volumes of up to 9 lakh tonnes, the closing stock is likely to stand at a comfortable 52-53 lakh tonnes, ensuring stable supply for domestic demand.

A key highlight of this season has been the diversion of sugar for ethanol production -- part of the government's push for cleaner energy. As of April 30, 27 lakh tonnes of sugar have already been redirected for ethanol production, with another 6 to 7 lakh tonnes expected to be diverted by season-end.

Looking ahead, the 2025-26 sugar season appears promising, supported by strong cane planting trends across major producing states. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, favorable southwest monsoon conditions in 2024 have led to significant improvements in sugarcane sowing. This sets the stage for a timely and robust crushing season beginning October 2025.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of North India, varietal replacement initiatives are gaining traction, which could translate into higher cane yields and better sugar recovery rates. Reinforcing this optimism are forecasts from both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Skymet, which predict a normal monsoon in 2025 -- a critical factor for agricultural output.