India's tea exports dip marginally in Jan-Dec 2021

Tea exports during the 12 months of 2021 declined marginally at 195.50 million kilogramme from 209.72 million kg during the previous similar period, according to latest Tea Board data.

Value of tea exports almost remained the same during the last 12 months which stood at Rs 5,246.89 crore, compared to Rs 5,235.29 crore in the similar corresponding period of 2020.

The CIS block remained the largest importer of Indian tea which stood at 44.57 million kg, lower from 51.63 million kg in the 12 months of previous calendar year. Among the CIS block, Russia was the largest buyer at 34.09 million kg.

Iran was the second largest importer after CIS countries. Iran imported 26.18 million kg of tea in the last calendar year, lower from 33.75 million kg in the previous similar period of 2020.

USA and UAE imported 14.26 million kg and 17.08 million kg respectively during the last calendar year, followed by UK and Germany at 9.99 million kg and 9.35 million kg respectively.

China also imported volumes at 5.76 million kg as compared to 11.44 million kg in the 2020 calendar year. According to tea industry sources, imports were lower mainly due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight.

