India's unemployment rate dips to 7.6% in urban areas in Q1, but more women jobless than men

Unemployment rate has dipped to 7.6 per cent in April-June from 12.6 per cent in the same period previous year, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). However, the rate of unemployment for women in urban areas in current weekly status remains higher than the unemployment rate for men at 9.5 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively.

In April-June 2021, the rate of unemployment was 12.6 per cent with unemployment for men at 12.2 per cent and women at 14.3 per cent. In July-September 2021, the rate of unemployment was 9.8 per cent with unemployment for men at 9.3 per cent and women at 11.6 per cent. Rate of unemployment further dipped to 8.7 per cent with unemployment for men at 8.3 per cent and women at 10.5 per cent in October-December 2021. In the last quarter of FY22, January-March, the rate of unemployment was 8.2 per cent with unemployment for men at 7.7 per cent and women at 10.1 per cent.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) launched by National Statistical Office (NSO) stated that Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in current weekly status increased to 47.5 per cent in April-June this year, as compared to 46.8 per cent in the same period last year. It then subsequently increased to 46.9 per cent in July-September quarter, 47.3 per cent in October-December quarter. It remained 47.4 per cent in the January-March quarter.

When it comes to LFPR in urban areas, there was a significant difference between the participation rates of men (73.5 per cent) and women (20.9 per cent). The LFPR of women had dipped to 19.9 per cent in July-September quarter, while it was 73.5 per cent for men.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) increased to 43.9 per cent in April-June this year, as compared to 40.9 per cent in the same period last year. The WPR had increased to 42.3 per cent in the July-September quarter, followed by 43.2 per cent in the October-December quarter, and 43.4 per cent in the January-March quarter.

