Infosys strengthens tax e-filing portal ahead of Dec 31 deadline

India's second largest IT player Infosys has augmented the technical infrastructure ahead of the income tax return filing deadline on December 31 and has set up a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

With nearly 3.59 crore income tax returns filed on the new e-filing portal designed by Infosys, the government is expecting a significant rush in during the fortnight. Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh assured revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj of the preparedness of the e-filing portal during the peak filing period in a meeting on Thursday "to ensure a smooth filing season to instill confidence among the taxpayers."

"The number of ITRs filed per day has crossed 6 lakh and increasing everyday as the extended due date of 31st December, 2021 is approaching," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a release on Thursday.

Out of the 3.59 crore ITRs filed for assessment year 2021-22, 57.6 per cent are ITR1 (2.07 crore), 8.3 per cent is ITR2 (29.70 lakh), 9.4 per cent is ITR3 (33.61 lakh), 23.4 per cent are ITR4 (84.05 lakh), ITR5 (3.12 lakh), ITR6 (1.33 lakh) and ITR7 (0.24 lakh).

Nearly 52 per cent of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

"It is encouraging to note that 3.11 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.69 crore are through Aadhaar based OTP," CBDT said.

The income-tax return in ITR-1 Sahaj is filed by individuals whose income is not more than Rs 50 lakh. Form ITR-4 Sugam is for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than limited liability partnerships) having an income of up to Rs 50 lakh and with presumptive income from businesses and professions.

About 5.8 crore income-tax returns were filed in January, the last day for individuals to file returns for FY20, with close to 20 lakh returns filed on the last day.

Last year, the government had extended the date for filing income-tax returns for individuals three times -- first from July 31 to November 30, 2020, then to December 31, 2020, and finally to January 10, 2021.

The income tax department in September extended the due date for key returns pertaining to assessment year 2021-22 including that for individuals to December 31 from September 30 in view of technical issues on the e-filing portal developed by IT major Infosys.

Also Read: Infosys acquires 100% stake in Singtel's Malaysia arm for $4.4 million

Also Read: Infosys to declare Q3 results on January 12